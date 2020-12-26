Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures are expected to be right at average Saturday, with more snow on the way over the next few days.
According to WCCO weather forecaster Katie Steiner, Saturday will see high temperatures in the mid-20s with a low of 13 degrees in the evening. Conditions will be mostly cloudy.
More snow is expected Sunday afternoon, with 1 to 2 inches possible.
However, the potentially larger storm could be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.
“This one has the potential to be big, with some areas getting more than 6 inches (again, potentially here), but we just have to wait and see where the heavier bands are going to set up,” Steiner said.
Watch the latest forecast above.
