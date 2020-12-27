MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were able to escape frigid waters Saturday evening when the ATV they were riding broke through thin ice on a central Minnesota lake.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the ATV broke through the ice on the north end of Two Rivers Lake in Holding Township. Cory Hanson, 42, and Lori Hanson, 44, both of Avon, were able to escape the sinking vehicle and get help at a nearby ice house.
The ATV sank in about 27 feet of water. The area where the vehicle broke through the ice recently had open water due to waterfowl activity, officials said.
This is at least the third incident of an ATV breaking through lake ice in Minnesota this weekend. Also on Saturday, a 46-year-old man climbed out of a frozen lake in Kandiyohi County after his ATV broke through. On Friday, a 94-year-old man was rescued after his ATV fell through the ice on Lake Ida in Douglas County.
Officials urge anyone heading out onto a frozen lake to be cautious and make sure the ice is thick enough to travel on.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says several lakes in the area — such as Two Rivers, Big Fish and Middle Spunk — had recent waterfowl activity, likely contributing to thin ice.
