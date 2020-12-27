Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire early Sunday morning destroyed a home in the northern Twin Cities metro.
Authorities say a police officer on patrol in Dayton noticed the fire well before sunrise. When fire crews arrived, the home was completely engulfed in flames. All those inside were able to safely escape.
The Dayton Fire Department says that firefighters quickly knocked down the flames, but the home is a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
