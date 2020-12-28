MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials are reporting 1,087 more cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 13 additional deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 410,138 total cases in Minnesota, along with 5,160 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to decrease since peaking in early December. The health department says there are about 880 patients being hospitalized for the virus as of Monday, compared to roughly 1,850 at the end of November.

More than 21,000 people have needed hospitalization for the virus so far, with over 4,500 of those needing ICU beds.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate has dropped from the 15.5% peak reported two weeks ago, down to 6.3%, according to the latest figures reported at the state’s dashboard for public health risk measures (which, due to data lag, dates back to Dec. 19 and is likely to be lower currently). Also, the number of new cases per 100,000 residents is down to about 40, compared to three times that on Nov. 11.

In the last 24 hours, approximately 13,370 COVID-19 tests were completed. Since the pandemic began, more than 2.9 million people have been tested in Minnesota. Of those who tested positive, nearly 391,000 have recovered and no longer need to self-isolate.

Meanwhile, the state remains under tight restrictions that’ll last into the new year. While Gov. Tim Walz has recently allowed gyms to reopen at limited capacity, restaurants and bars are ordered to remain closed to indoor dining until Jan. 11.

The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were being administered to some residents in long-term care facilities. This week, CVS Health plans to have teams visit nearly 600 long-term care facilities in the state to begin inoculating residents and workers. Shipments of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have reached Minnesota.

As for the general public, the vaccine is not expected to be available for several months. In the meantime, health officials are encouraging people to continue to wear masks, social distance and get tested.