You can say “good riddance” to 2020 the same way you spent much of the year: virtually, and on your phone.
The New Year’s Eve Times Square celebration moved online. You can watch the festivities on nine different cameras through a new, free app.
And why wait ’til Thursday? You can start celebrating now with games, music and art.
Times Square is not open to the public this year for the ball drop, but some VIP’s will ring in 2021 in person. The guest list includes first responders, front-line workers and their families.
