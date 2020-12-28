MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Minneapolis police say two people — a man and a woman — were shot Sunday night near the George Floyd memorial.
Police spokesperson John Elder says the victims, both who are believed to be adults, are expected to survive after the shooting near East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.
They were taken to an area hospital in private vehicles. The investigation is ongoing.
Police spokesman John Elder says their injuries were not life-threatening.
George Floyd was killed at the corner of 38th and Chicago on May 25 while in police custody. The Star Tribune reports the intersection since has become a Floyd memorial, but residents and authorities say it has also seen increased gunfire.
