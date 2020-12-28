MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More snow is expected to fall in Minnesota during the last week of 2020, with the best chance on Tuesday afternoon.
According to meteorologist Riley O’Connor, Monday should be pretty quiet, with some flurries expected at times and lingering road concerns after Sunday’s snow. Temperatures will get to about 20 degrees in the metro and should fall to a low of -1 degrees in the evening.
Then, for Tuesday, winter weather advisories start up at 8 a.m. for the lower half of Minnesota and will continue through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The day should start out quiet and cold (6 degrees in the metro), before snow moves in around 2 p.m. or 3 p.m.
“It should be out of here in the overnight hours,” O’Connor said. “It’s a pretty quick-moving system.”
For the metro, anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow could fall.
“So, not a major system. We’re not looking at a real windy event,” O’Connor said.
Overall, snowfall should affect most of the state — about 2 to 5 inches for most areas. Higher amounts will be further south.
