MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Six-year-old Kingston Andersen has been missing for more than a week, and the Rice County Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s help to find him.
Andersen was last seen on Dec. 18 on the 2300 block of Ariel Street North in North St. Paul. The Dundas Police Department said a resident there obtained an Ex Parte order and went to pick him up at his biological mother’s residence, but was told that they didn’t know where Anderson was, but that he was safe.
Dundas officers say that he’s believed to be with a family member in the Minneapolis issue. This is regarded as a custody dispute.
He is 4 feet tall, weighs about 50 pounds, and has green eyes and black hair. He also has a scar on his forehead.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to called 507-332-6000, or 911.
