MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The victim in a fatal shooting last week in south Minneapolis has been identified as 23-year-old Keithshon Daquan Lamarr Fairley.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 on the 2000 block of 28th Avenue South, near the Seward Community Co-op.
At the scene, the officers found Fairley suffering from a gunshot wound inside a parked car. Police removed the man from the vehicle and performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made, police say. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip online.
The shooting marked the 81st homicide in Minneapolis this year. For comparison, last year’s homicide count was 49.
More On WCCO.com:
You must log in to post a comment.