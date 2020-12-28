Comments
Rebecca Kolls shared this recipe for Cinnamon Pull-Aparts with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Ingredients
- 1 Bag Rhodes Dinner Rolls, found in frozen food section (If you want to make your own dough, have at it! But with so much to do Christmas eve, I cut this corner.)
- Cinnamon
- Brown sugar
- Butter, Melted
- Toasted and chopped walnuts
- Bundt pan
Directions
- Start by greasing the Bundt pan. Then sprinkle the bottom and side with brown sugar, cinnamon and a handful of walnuts.
- Mix together cinnamon and sugar.
- Melt butter.
- Roll in butter then cinnamon sugar mixture.
- Place roll in bottom of Bundt pan. Repeat. (2 rows of rolls are plenty for a family of four)
- After the first layer, sprinkle brown sugar and walnuts.
- Cover with plastic wrap coated with nonstick cooking spray and place in the refrigerator.
- In the morning, pull dough from the refrigerator and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake about 25-35 minutes, until golden brown.
