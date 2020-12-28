CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Recipes

Rebecca Kolls shared this recipe for Cinnamon Pull-Aparts with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Ingredients

  • 1 Bag Rhodes Dinner Rolls, found in frozen food section (If you want to make your own dough, have at it! But with so much to do Christmas eve, I cut this corner.)
  • Cinnamon
  • Brown sugar
  • Butter, Melted
  • Toasted and chopped walnuts
  • Bundt pan

Directions

  1. Start by greasing the Bundt pan. Then sprinkle the bottom and side with brown sugar, cinnamon and a handful of walnuts.
  2. Mix together cinnamon and sugar.
  3. Melt butter.
  4. Roll in butter then cinnamon sugar mixture.
  5. Place roll in bottom of Bundt pan. Repeat. (2 rows of rolls are plenty for a family of four)
  6. After the first layer, sprinkle brown sugar and walnuts.
  7. Cover with plastic wrap coated with nonstick cooking spray and place in the refrigerator.
  8. In the morning, pull dough from the refrigerator and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake about 25-35 minutes, until golden brown.
