MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says a 60-year-old woman has died following an accident where an ATV — that was carrying the victim, her husband and daughter — fell through lake ice.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened in the early evening of Dec. 26 on Kabekona Lake in Lakeport Township. There, a side-by-side ATV operated by a 61-year-old man, with his wife and daughter as passengers, broke through the ice in about 18 feet of water.
The three family members had been fishing and were heading back to their cabin when the ATV broke through the ice.
“The machine was equipped with tracks and quickly submerged with the occupants inside the enclosed cab. Two other family members were following on snowmobiles and witnessed the incident,” the sheriff’s office.
A 36-year-old Coon Rapids man, who is the son of the victim, pulled all three out of the water after they surfaced. He then performed CPR on his mother, who was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead after being airlifted to a Fargo hospital.
The victim’s daughter was taken to a hospital for treatment. The incident is being investigated.
