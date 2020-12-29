Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say that two people were found dead in a vehicle on the 6300 block of Zane Avenue in Brooklyn Park Wednesday afternoon.
Police say someone called them after they saw a vehicle there for several days and seeing a body inside.
Police determined there were actually two people dead in the car, but there did not appear to be any signs of foul play.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine how the two individuals died.
