Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian, shared these New Year’s party recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Seafood Margaritas
Serves 6
All you need:
1 lb fresh or frozen medium shrimp in shells, remove tails if desired
1 cup Hy-Vee orange juice
1 cup dry white wine
1 tsp Hy-Vee kosher salt
3 tbsp Hy-Vee Select olive oil
2 tbsp Hy-Vee Select red wine vinegar
1 tsp Hy-Vee Dijon mustard
1 tsp Hy-Vee honey
3 cups chopped, peeled and seeded mangoes (3 medium), divided
Pinch Hy-Vee salt
Water, as needed
2 cups baby salad greens
1 (15-oz) can Hy-Vee mandarin oranges, drained
¼ cup finely sliced shallots (2 medium)
2 tbsp finely chopped fresh cilantro
6 radicchio leaves, for garnish
Lime wedges, for garnish
Tortilla chips, for serving
All you do:
1. Thaw shrimp if frozen. Peel and devein shrimp, leaving tails intact. Rinse shrimp and pat dry with paper towels;
set aside.
2. In a large skillet, combine orange juice, wine and salt. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Add shrimp and simmer for 2
to 3 minutes or until shrimp are opaque. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a shallow dish. Chill for 10 minutes.
Discard remaining liquid in skillet.
3. For mango dressing, in a blender combine oil, vinegar, mustard, honey, 1/3 cup mango and pinch of salt. Cover
and blend until smooth. If needed, add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, to achieve desired consistency.
4. In a large bowl, toss together remaining 2 2/3 cups mango, salad greens, mandarin oranges, shallots, cilantro and
1/3 cup dressing. Toss to coat.
5. To serve, divide salad among six 6-ounce glasses or bowls; top with remaining dressing. If desired, garnish with
radicchio leaves and lime wedges. Serve salads with tortilla chips.
Antipasto Kabobs
Serves 10
All you need:
10 salami slices
10 cherry tomatoes, red or yellow
10 fresh mozzarella pearls, or cubes fresh mozzarella
Fresh basil, for serving
Hy-Vee Select balsamic glaze, for serving
All you do:
1. Fold salami slices into quarters and skewer with cherry tomatoes and cubed fresh mozzarella. Arrange on a
serving platter.
2. Garnish with basil chiffonade.* Drizzle with balsamic glaze, if desired.
*NOTE: Chiffonade means to shred or finely cut vegetables or herbs. To chiffonade, stack the basil leaves and tightly
roll into a cylinder. Make thin slices to create ribbons. Don’t cut the basil too far ahead or it will blacken.
