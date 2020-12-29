MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are seeking three persons of interest after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot on the Fond du Lac Reservation.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting was reported early Monday morning at an address inside the reservation. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of a 16-year-old boy who appeared to have been shot. The victim’s name has yet to be released.
Investigators questioned two women at the address and learned of three persons of interest who left the scene before police arrived. Police identified the persons of interest as 18-year-old Joseph James Fohrenkam, 25-year-old Trae Dillon Shabaiash, and 38-year-old Littlefawn Fohrenkam.
Anyone with information on the shooting or who knows the whereabouts of the persons of interest is asked to call 218-625-3581.
