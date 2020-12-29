Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A car barreled into a day care center in south Minneapolis late Monday night.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened around 10 p.m. at Grandma’s House Children’s Center, near the intersection of Lyndale Avenue and West 31st Street.
The crash heavily damaged the car and brought down one of the building’s pillars.
According to police, the driver had been involved in another crash nearby. Officers were talking to him about that crash when he sped off and slammed into the building.
Police said they were not chasing him when he crashed into the day care center.
