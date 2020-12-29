MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’ll have another dance with snow Tuesday as a winter storm system passing through the Midwest is brining a shield of snow along with it.

Tuesday’s high temperature in the Twin Cities will be 23 degrees, so it won’t be a cold day, and it won’t be anything like last week’s storm, which kicked off with temperatures in the 40s and rain, before temps fell into the 20s, the rain froze, then several inches of snow was plopped on top of it all.

According to WCCO meteorologists, this winter storm will be a traditional light snow event that will cause issues on the roadways. The system will push into southwestern Minnesota around 8 a.m. Tuesday, and will make it to the Twin Cities between noon and 2 p.m., and then enter western Wisconsin by 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a widespread Winter Weather Advisory in Minnesota due to the havoc this storm will create on the roads in the afternoon and evening hours. Iowa will be under a Winter Storm Warning, with 6 to 10 inches of snow possible in a few areas. That will not be the case in Minnesota.

The heaviest snow will fall in the metro at about dinnertime, with some scattered flurries later in the evening before it clears out after midnight. The Twin Cities can expect 2 to 4 inches of accumulation.

Minnesota will stay in the 20s for most of the week, but we’ll break into the low 30s this weekend and into early next week.