MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police were on the scene of crash early Tuesday morning in the city’s South of Maryland neighborhood.
The crash happened overnight near the intersection of Sycamore and Jackson streets, near the southeast corner of Oakland Cemetery. It appears a small car hit a tree, causing major damage.
Early reports indicated that the crash was fatal, although police have yet to confirm that.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
