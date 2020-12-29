MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 26-year-old central Minnesota man is accused of stabbing both of his parents last week, leaving his mother paralyzed.
Tyler Hiland, of North Branch, is charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault in connection with the Dec. 21 incident, court documents filed in Chisago County show. If convicted for the assault charges, Hiland faces up to 30 years in prison.
According to a criminal complaint, Hiland’s father called 911 that evening, saying that he and his wife had been stabbed by their son inside their rural North Branch home and needed immediate help. Responding officers found the two parents covered in blood with stab wounds around their necks. The mother told police she couldn’t move.
Officers found Hiland in the garage with blood on his hands, face and feet. He was handcuffed and jailed. In an interview with officers, Hiland told them he was trying to kill his parents, the complaint states. He said believed that if he killed his parents he’d live a better life. He also admitted to using methamphetamine before the attack.
Both of Hiland’s parents were hospitalized at Hennepin Healthcare, the complaint states. Doctors told police that the mother suffered a partially severed spinal cord and is paralyzed. She is being cared for in an intensive care unit.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the medical bills for the parents, identified as John and Darcy Hiland. According to the page, Darcy was the main source of the family’s income as John is currently undergoing chemotherapy.
