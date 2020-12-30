Sara Boulka, Director of Food & Beverage at Madden’s on Gull Lake shared these New Year’s Eve cocktail recipes with WCCO viewers.
Apple Spiced Mule
Ingredients Needed:
– ½ ounce vodka
– 1 ½ ounce apple cider
– ½ ounce lime juice (fresh squeezed)
– 3oz ginger beer
– Garnish: apple slice and cinnamon stick
In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, pour the vodka, apple cider, and lime juice. Shake Well. Strain into a copper mug filled with fresh ice. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with apple slice and cinnamon stick.
Ginger Cranberry Sparkler
Ingredients needed:
– 2oz vodka
– 4oz cranberry juice
– Ginger ale
– Lemon juice
– Frozen cranberries
In a shaker filled with ice combine vodka, cranberry juice and lemon juice. Pour into a glass and top off with ginger ale. Put frozen cranberries into the drink to garnish and keep cold.
