MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Counties across Minnesota are preparing to launch more COVID assistance for small businesses and nonprofits.

Sherburne County received roughly $1.87 million from the state as part of a COVID relief fund. The county says businesses can receive up to $10,000 in grant money to offset COVID-related losses.

The plan was approved on Tuesday by the Board of Commissioners. Businesses which received direct aid from the state are eligible to receive up to $5,000 from the county. Those which did not receive the direct aid can get $10,000 from the county.

Applications for the Sherburne County grant funds are being taken until Jan. 22. The funds will be distributed within two weeks of the county receiving money from the state. For more information, click here.

In St. Louis County, businesses can apply for up to $45,000, and funds are to be used for COVID-related expenses, such as PPE, cleaning supplies, operating expenses including rent, mortgage, utilities, and even for payroll.

To qualify, the businesses must be physically in St. Louis County and have no current tax liens on record with the Secretary of State when they apply. They also must have been impacted by a Minnesota Executive Order related to the pandemic.

St. Louis County received $3.8 million from the state in the latest round of grants.

“We are so thankful to our legislative delegation for their strong support of our local small businesses and nonprofits,” said County Board Chair Mike Jugovich. “We are working quickly to distribute to our business community.”

The application period for St. Louis County is expected to begin in mid-January.