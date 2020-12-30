MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Wisconsin community will remember a fire chief lost to COVID-19 this weekend.
Don Kittelson, 55, died on Dec. 17 after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty. He had served the Clayton community for more than 34 years.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Saturday to honor Kittelson’s life.
“A third-generation firefighter, he was a pillar of this community and a mentor to many, sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm for firefighting with the next generation,” said Evers. “Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with his family, loved ones, the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department, and the entire Clayton community as they grapple with this loss.”
There will be a celebration of Kittelson’s life on Saturday at the Clayton Fire Hall, which will include a fire truck procession.
Anyone attending Saturday’s ceremony is asked to observe social distancing and wear a mask.
