MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The year 2020 was something beyond memorable, even if many people would like to forget it. Here is a list of the top 20 most-read stories from WCCO.com in 2020, along with links to the original stories.

  1. Former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin In Custody, Charged With Murder In George Floyd’s Death (May 29)
  2. ‘I Can’t Breathe!’: Video Of Fatal Arrest Shows Minneapolis Officer Kneeling On George Floyd’s Neck For Several Minutes (May 26)
  3. George Floyd Death: All Four Ex-Officers Involved Now Charged, In Custody (June 3)
  4. ‘It’s Real Ugly’: Protesters Clash With Minneapolis Police After George Floyd’s Death (May 26)
  5. Former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin, Charged In George Floyd’s Death, Released From Custody (Oct. 7)
  6. Unrest After George Floyd’s Death: Violence Spans Twin Cities, 3rd Precinct Overtaken & Burned, CNN Reporter Arrested (May 29)
  7. Lawyer: Wife Of Charged Ex-MPD Officer Derek Chauvin Files For Divorce (May 29)
  8. Tanker Truck Drives Into Minneapolis George Floyd Protesters On I-35W Bridge; Driver In Custody (May 31)
  9. FDA Announces Dog Food Recall Due To Salmonella Threat (Feb. 14)
  10. ‘We Must Restore Peace’: Minneapolis Burns During 2nd Night Of Protests Over George Floyd’s Death (May 28)
  11. COVID In Minnesota: Gov. Walz Unveils Restrictions On Social Gatherings, Restaurants, Gyms, Youth Sports (Nov. 18)
  12. Full George Floyd Autopsy Report Released, Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 (June 3)
  13. Twin Cities Gears Up For 3rd Night Of George Floyd Protests (May 28)
  14. Family Pleads For Return Of Stolen iPad With Last Video Of Boy Who Died From Brain Cancer (Feb. 21)
  15. Fired MPD Officer Chauvin Has Been Involved In Use-Of-Force Situations Before (May 27)
  16. ‘I’m Not Gonna Stand With Nonsense’: 2nd Night Of Minneapolis George Floyd Protests Marked By Looting, Tear Gas, Fires (May 27)
  17. Twin Cities, Metro Area Counties Instill Curfews This Weekend Amid Unrest (May 30)
  18. Father: Jacob Blake Is Paralyzed From Waist Down After Being Shot By Wisconsin Police (Aug. 25)
  19. What We Know So Far About The 4 Officers Fired After George Floyd’s Death (May 26)
  20. Unrest Grows In Downtown Minneapolis After Police Say Murder Suspect Killed Himself On Nicollet Mall (Aug. 26)
