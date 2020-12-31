Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The year 2020 was something beyond memorable, even if many people would like to forget it. Here is a list of the top 20 most-read stories from WCCO.com in 2020, along with links to the original stories.
- Former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin In Custody, Charged With Murder In George Floyd’s Death (May 29)
- ‘I Can’t Breathe!’: Video Of Fatal Arrest Shows Minneapolis Officer Kneeling On George Floyd’s Neck For Several Minutes (May 26)
- George Floyd Death: All Four Ex-Officers Involved Now Charged, In Custody (June 3)
- ‘It’s Real Ugly’: Protesters Clash With Minneapolis Police After George Floyd’s Death (May 26)
- Former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin, Charged In George Floyd’s Death, Released From Custody (Oct. 7)
- Unrest After George Floyd’s Death: Violence Spans Twin Cities, 3rd Precinct Overtaken & Burned, CNN Reporter Arrested (May 29)
- Lawyer: Wife Of Charged Ex-MPD Officer Derek Chauvin Files For Divorce (May 29)
- Tanker Truck Drives Into Minneapolis George Floyd Protesters On I-35W Bridge; Driver In Custody (May 31)
- FDA Announces Dog Food Recall Due To Salmonella Threat (Feb. 14)
- ‘We Must Restore Peace’: Minneapolis Burns During 2nd Night Of Protests Over George Floyd’s Death (May 28)
- COVID In Minnesota: Gov. Walz Unveils Restrictions On Social Gatherings, Restaurants, Gyms, Youth Sports (Nov. 18)
- Full George Floyd Autopsy Report Released, Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 (June 3)
- Twin Cities Gears Up For 3rd Night Of George Floyd Protests (May 28)
- Family Pleads For Return Of Stolen iPad With Last Video Of Boy Who Died From Brain Cancer (Feb. 21)
- Fired MPD Officer Chauvin Has Been Involved In Use-Of-Force Situations Before (May 27)
- ‘I’m Not Gonna Stand With Nonsense’: 2nd Night Of Minneapolis George Floyd Protests Marked By Looting, Tear Gas, Fires (May 27)
- Twin Cities, Metro Area Counties Instill Curfews This Weekend Amid Unrest (May 30)
- Father: Jacob Blake Is Paralyzed From Waist Down After Being Shot By Wisconsin Police (Aug. 25)
- What We Know So Far About The 4 Officers Fired After George Floyd’s Death (May 26)
- Unrest Grows In Downtown Minneapolis After Police Say Murder Suspect Killed Himself On Nicollet Mall (Aug. 26)
