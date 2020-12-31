MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A court has granted a temporary injunction against Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville, a bar which has opened multiple times for indoor dining in recent weeks, violating Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order.

The bar opened again on Thursday for New Year’s Eve, and the Dakota County District Court granted Attorney General Keith Ellison’s motion for a temporary injunction. The order converts the temporary restraining order previously granted on Dec. 18, and will stay in effect for the duration of the state’s lawsuit.

If Alibi does not remain closed through Jan. 10, 2021, they could lose their liquor license and risk being found in civil contempt of court.

In the order, the court wrote:

“Freedom means to most Americans the ability to do what we want subject to two simple limitations: first, that our activities are legal and second what we are doing doesn’t cause harm to others. The actions of the Defendant in this time of unprecedented disease transmission, illness, and death are both against the law and harmful. Their blatant and intentional defiance of the law is directly promoting the spread of COVID-19, exposing their customers and employees to disease. Further this transmission immediately becomes the problem of others in the health care system, compounded in its effect by being brought home, to work, etc. In addition, they are exploding the good conduct of others in the community who are following the law.”

Ellison had filed a lawsuit against Alibi for multiple alleged violations of the ban on indoor dining on Dec. 17.

Out of the 10,000 restaurants and 1,500 bars in Minnesota, Ellison’s office and the Minnesota Department of Health have issued 11 lawsuits against establishments violating Walz’s executive orders.