MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the 16-year-old victim of Monday’s fatal shooting in northeastern Minnesota.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says at 1:19 a.m. on Monday, they received a call about a shooting on the Fond du Lac Reservation. When they arrived at the scene, they found the body of the boy outside the home.
He has been identified as Joseph James Peterson.
Three persons of interest were identified in the shooting on Monday, but they had left the scene before the police arrived. As of Tuesday, one has been cooperating with the investigation.
However, authorities do not know the whereabouts of the other two. A warrant for the charge of second-degree manslaughter has been issued for 18-year-old Joseph James Fohrenkam; authorities believe that he is responsible for Peterson’s death. He is believed to be accompanied by his mother, the other person of interest, and in possession of a 9mm handgun.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact 911 or 218-625-3581.
More On WCCO.com:
You must log in to post a comment.