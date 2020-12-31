MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There are a lot of words being used to describe 2020, many of which are not appropriate to say on TV.

But it seems the worst year ever has made us all stronger.

From the emotional pain of racial tension, to the physical pain of COVID, to the logistical pain of home schooling, it’s been a deeply stressful year, an unprecedented year of suffering with health and wealth.

Twin Cities Life Coach Jasna Burza has felt the same pain as her clients.

“My husband and I went five months without any income and we had loved ones get ill so I really do understand,” she said. “A lot of difficulty has really taught me that we all experience it and resilience is a muscle. We have to go through difficult times to become stronger.”

She said 2020 redefined us, with reflection and growth.

“We are slowing down as human beings and we are really slowing down and spending more time in nature, trying to eat more at home, learning to cook, learning how to dance,” she said.

And learning how to be together, from home school to work-from-home, to Zoom parties, family time has multiplied and priorities rearranged.

“Focus on health, family, simplicity, and the things that truly matter on the scheme of things,” she added.

She said the year that has taken so much away yet – given us perspective.

2020 was also time many focused on mental health, with therapy, meditation and rest – all good traits to bring into 2021.