MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The crowd near East 36th Street and Cedar Avenue after 23-year-old Dolal Idd was shot and killed by police Wednesday night gathered in search of the truth.

Jaylani Hussein — executive director of Minnesota’s chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) — was also at the scene.

“We want immediately, first of all, the narrative to be clear. We don’t want to paint a picture that is not true or not reflective or creates a great deal of ambiguity,” Hussein said.

He says the community has a tendency to not believe the narrative police give at the scene.

“They say that was gunfire exchange, but we’ve noticed that gunfire exchange between White police officers and White victims usually ends up in nobody dying,” Hussein said. “I think we had that in Owatonna just recently. When it comes to Black people, it doesn’t matter if you have a gun. You could have a wallet and you’re gonna get shot.”

Other leaders agree, including Nekima Levy Armstrong, and they say the community is determined to be heard, and its questions answered.

“Question still remains though, number one, why was the man pulled over in the first place? We were just told there was a felony traffic stop. Well what does that really mean? What were the circumstances that led to the man being pulled over? What were the circumstances regarding any previous interactions that he may have had with police in that particular area?” Levy Armstrong said.

She says community demands transparency and transformative change.

“Why did things ultimately end in a fatality? Were efforts made to deescalate the situation? These are questions that we need to ask beyond whatever is on the video footage, to ensure that there are protocols and practices that are in alignment with our values,” Levy Armstrong said.

After reviewing the video, Hussein called it “inconclusive.” CAIR held a candlelight vigil for Idd Thursday night.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate the shooting.