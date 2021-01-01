MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 85-year-old grandmother is proving that even a pandemic can’t stop her from enjoying every day.
Betty Gust lives in Minnetonka. Since there wasn’t much else to do once COVID hit, she and her friend Kay decided to walk together.
That was in June, and since then, Gust has walked at least 100 miles each month. This month, she reached 217 miles.
On Thursday, her family surprised her by showing up along her walking trail, and celebrating her reaching her goal.
“I think it’s really important to do exercises especially during this time and getting out in the fresh air and enjoy nature,” said Gust. “I always say, I can sleep when I’m dead.”
Gust says she’ll be cutting back in January by bringing her monthly goal back down to 100 miles.
