By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after human remains were found in a burned vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, a structure fire was reported at 6:14 p.m. on Dec. 31 on the 45000 block of Highway 56 Boulevard in Holden Township.

When fire crews arrived, they found human remains inside a burned vehicle parked outside a residence. The homeowner and residents have been accounted for.

The medical examiner is determining the deceased’s identity. The cause of the fire has not been determined. The investigation is ongoing.

