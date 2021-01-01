Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after human remains were found in a burned vehicle.
According to the sheriff’s office, a structure fire was reported at 6:14 p.m. on Dec. 31 on the 45000 block of Highway 56 Boulevard in Holden Township.
When fire crews arrived, they found human remains inside a burned vehicle parked outside a residence. The homeowner and residents have been accounted for.
The medical examiner is determining the deceased’s identity. The cause of the fire has not been determined. The investigation is ongoing.
More On WCCO.com:
You must log in to post a comment.