MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – 2021 is already off to a great start for two Minnesota Lottery players.
They bought winning, Millionaire Raffle tickets at stores in St. Cloud and Bloomington.
Leroy’s Great Bear Auto and Tire sold the winning ticket in the Twin Cities. Five other winners across the state scored $100,000 prizes. Tickets went on sale in October and quickly sold out.
The Millionaire Raffle has raised nearly $35 million for state projects over the last 15 years.
