MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Maplewood family spent New Year’s without their grandmother, after someone hit her with a van and left her lying in the street exactly one month ago.

Carolyn Edwards is still in a coma in the hospital.

Her daughter, Sari, says Carolyn was crossing the street near her home in St. Paul when a speeding vehicle ran her over.

Police say the driver got out to check on Carolyn then drove away.

“She just missed two birthdays [in December], two of her grandbabies’ birthdays,” Sari said. “She just missed her daughter’s birthday. It was hard with her missing Christmas and not helping cook.”

Sari says Carolyn’s eyes are now open, so it looks like she’s recovering.

St. Paul police have put out a picture of the suspect next to the damaged and rusty silver Dodge Caravan.

They’re asking for the public’s help identifying it, as is Sari.

“Somebody somewhere has seen this van or knows this man,” she said. “Please come forward.”

On weekends, Sari’s been hanging flyers all over St. Paul. She estimates she’s put over more than a thousand, and she’s having more made with the newest surveillance picture of the Dodge Caravan.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS CAR? It ran over Carolyn Edwards in St. Paul last month and sped off. The grandmother of 13’s been in a coma ever since – she’s missed birthdays, Christmas and now New Year’s. Her family needs your help. Please share and contact @sppdmn with any info! pic.twitter.com/FevMuvxxpz — David Schuman (@david_schuman) January 2, 2021

“I’m the only one at this point that can fight and talk for my mom,” Sari said. “I got to do all I can do. I’m not going to give up on her.”

If you know anything, please contact St. Paul police at 651-266-5721. Tips can be anonymous.