MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the new year begins, the Minnesota Department of Health has reported 2,543 cases of COVID-19 and 54 additional deaths.

Saturday’s update comes after a pause in data reporting; the MDH did not release numbers on Friday in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

“In observance of the holiday, we did not update the data on this page on Friday, Jan. 1,” said MDH. “Today’s post will be for data analyzed and reported out as of Thursday, Dec. 31.”

The new numbers bring the state’s total case count to 417,832 and 5,377 deaths. Over 32,000 of those cases have been among health care workers, and 398,199 of those who have contracted the virus no longer need to self-isolate.

Of the deaths reported Saturday, 33 took place in long-term care facilities, the setting which has been most impacted by the virus. One death involved a person who was experiencing homelessness or living in a shelter.

A total of 21,984 people with COVID have been admitted to a hospital since March.

Testing was closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day due to the holiday, but MDH reported that 41,646 additional tests were processed on Thursday. Of those, 4,999 were antigen tests. Roughly 2.9 million people in Minnesota have been tested for the virus so far.

On Wednesday, the U.S. surpassed 20 million reported COVID cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.