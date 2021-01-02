MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video Saturday night of deputies executing a search warrant on the last known address of Dolal Idd.

Idd, 23, was being pursued by Minneapolis police on a “probable cause weapons investigation” this week when MPD body camera video appears to show him pulling out a gun and fired at officers.

Idd was killed in the volley of returned fire.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisting the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension with the warrant several hours after Idd’s death.

The footage shows several deputies amassed outside Idd’s family’s Eden Prairie home.

They knock and announce themselves multiple times as they enter.

It takes several minutes to gather Idd’s family members in the living room.

One deputy can be seen pointing his weapon at someone as they come down the stairs.

Fear can be heard in one of the women’s voices as she asks a question.

“Are you able to tell us anything of what’s going on?” she said.

A deputy responds there will be other investigators to come and talk to them.

Deputies then put plastic zip ties on the adults’ hands, which the Sheriff’s Office says is the procedure for “high-risk” warrants.

Sheriff David Hutchinson says it was “high-risk”, and called for SWAT, because there was reason to believe guns were in the home.

Deputies then search the house. Everyone in the family is asked for their date of birth and has their picture taken.

The experience was a traumatizing one for Bayle Gelle, Idd’s father.

“They were screaming. They have a gun. I have small children,” he said Thursday after the warrant was executed. “They take the gun and tell everyone don’t move. We get nightmares and shock.”

Hutchinson, on the other hand, said he’s proud of his deputies, saying in a statement, “Law enforcement never knows for sure what it’s walking into in these high-risk situations…Our staff acted appropriately and respectfully.”