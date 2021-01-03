MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating Sunday after a man was found dead in a homeless encampment on the city’s south side.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the man was found dead shortly after noon in a tent at the encampment near Minnehaha Regional Park. Responding officers reported that his body showed signs of trauma.
It’s yet unclear what led up to the man’s death. His name has not been released.
RELATED: Minnehaha Park Encampment Residents Must Vacate By Sunday
A spokesperson for Minneapolis police says a crime lab was set up on scene. Investigators with Minneapolis police and the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board are trying to determine how the victim died and if he lived in the encampment.
The death investigation comes on the same day the residents at this encampment were scheduled to be evicted. When squad cars arrived at the park, many residents fled, thinking the officers were involved with the eviction process.
Instigators think it’s possible that someone who ran knows what happened to the man. Anyone with information on the death is asked to call the Minneapolis homicide unit at 612-673-2941
Earlier this week, the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board said that it’s evicting residents form the encampment because the winter weather is too dangerous. The park board says it’s working to find housing for the residents.
More On WCCO.com:
-
- 2 Minnesota Bars Face 5-Year Liquor License Suspensions For Reopening On New Year's Eve
- Wisconsin Pharmacist Arrested For Deliberately Spoiling COVID Vaccines
- 'Blood Everywhere': Aggressive Squirrels Terrorizing, Attacking NYC Residents For Weeks
- Minneapolis Police Release Body Camera Footage Of Dolal Idd's Fatal Shooting
You must log in to post a comment.