MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds shut down a busy south Minneapolis intersection Sunday afternoon while demanding justice for 23-year-old Dolal Idd.

Minneapolis police shared body camera footage of the deadly incident from Wednesday night at East 36th Street and Cedar Avenue in the Powderhorn neighborhood.

But leaders from the group that organized Sunday’s rally — Minnesota’s chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) — told WCCO the video doesn’t answer all of their questions. Jaylani Hussein is the chapter’s executive director.

“I am here to support for the community and for this nonsense killing,” Hussein said.

The day after Idd was shot by officers, MPD released one officer’s body camera footage showing how the shooting unfolded. Police say the video proves Idd fired at officers first.

The group protesting Sunday says a lethal use of force was not necessary, and they still have unanswered questions.

“The video is inconclusive,” Hussein said.

And he explained what justice for Dolal looks like.

“We want police officers to have serious consequences for their use of force. Right now they don’t,” Hussein said. “They’re given a great deal of discretion to kill people.”

On Saturday, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office released more body camera footage from a search warrant they executed at Idd’s home in Eden Prairie after the shooting.

“It just looked like police discretion that’s very aggressive and terrorizing, or did not have any cultural nuances of what they should be doing entering a home,” Hussein said.

Police say Idd was pulled over for felony probable cause, and wouldn’t share more details. His criminal record shows several traffic violations, possession of a gun without a permit and two theft charges. But this group still believes Idd should be alive today.

“Regardless of the criminality or the history, people are people, and we need to take that into consideration,” Hussein said. “He shouldn’t have been killed no matter what. Life is precious.”

WCCO reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department for clarification on the initial traffic stop. They have not responded to the inquiry.