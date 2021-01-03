CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Little Canada News, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Shoreview News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fourteen-year-old Sarahy Ruiz has been missing since late Friday night, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say she ran away from her Shoreview home at about 9 p.m., and she may be in Minneapolis or Little Canada.

Sarahy Ruiz (credit: Ramsey Co. Sheriff’s Office)

She was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a black sweatshirt with a bear on it, and a red Puma backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 651-266-7320, or 911.

