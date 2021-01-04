Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drivers and cyclist in downtown Minneapolis are going to see a big change Monday as the 3rd Avenue Bridge will be closed for two years.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the bridge, which connects Central Avenue Southeast with downtown, is more than 100 years old and is in need of major repairs. Traffic on the bridge will be rerouted to the Hennepin Avenue Bridge, just a few blocks north.
When the 3rd Avenue bridge reopens, users can expect a smoother ride and improved cycling lanes. For more information on the two-year project, click here.
