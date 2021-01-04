Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five Minnesotans face riot charges for a demonstration that damaged buildings in downtown Minneapolis on New Year’s Eve.
Investigators say a group of protesters spray-painted sayings like “Abolish Prisons” and “Kill Cops” on properties like the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis on Friday.
Police say the group also marched in the street and lit fireworks at passing cars. Officers arrested about 35 people.
Prosecutors say four of the accused rioters had weapons, including one gun and several knives.
