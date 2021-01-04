MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As some Minnesotans begin receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Minnesota health officials on Monday reported 3,148 more virus cases and 13 more deaths.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has now recorded 423,688 total positive cases, with 32,727 of those cases being discovered among health care workers. Over 405,000 people who contracted the virus no longer need to quarantine themselves.

With the additional deaths, the state is now at 5,443 total deaths. About 64% of the deaths have occurred in long-term care and assisted living facilities, which have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

In hospitals as of Jan. 3, there are 156 patients with COVID-19 requiring an ICU bed, while 654 additional patients with COVID-19 require non-ICU beds. More than 22,000 people have needed hospitalization for the virus since the pandemic began.

In the last 24 hours, 9,991 COVID-19 tests were completed, which is a low testing figure. Three million people have been tested for the virus so far in Minnesota.

The state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate has been decreasing since early December and dipped below 5% on Dec. 24. However, the positivity rate increased to 5.8% as of Dec. 26, which is the most recent date available due to data lag.

VACCINE LATEST

Health care systems in the state, including the Minneapolis VA hospital, are beginning to administer the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

According to MDH’s latest data, about 78,402 doses of the vaccine have been given so far in Minnesota: 67,425 of Pfizer vaccine and 10,930 of Moderna vaccine.

Notably, the administered numbers reflect only what MDH is in charge of, since some vaccines were given to other places to administer. Those numbers are not known at this time.