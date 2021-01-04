CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A boy was grazed by a bullet Monday night in Minneapolis, according to police.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of James Avenue North at about 8:42 p.m. on a report of a boy who was shot. First responders discovered that the bullet only caused an indentation on his body, but he was still taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Police say no suspects are in custody as of late Monday evening.

