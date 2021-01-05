MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say two teenagers were hurt Monday — one stabbed, one shot — in separate incidents in the capital city.
The St. Paul Police Department says the first incident happened around 3:40 p.m. when a teenager was stabbed in an alley near the 1300 block of Edgerton Street in the city’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood. While officers didn’t find a victim at the scene, they found evidence of violence: two fences struck by a vehicle and a bullet hole in a house.
Police later found the victim with his father, who was driving him to Regions Hospital. Officers helped get the teen into an ambulance for medical treatment. The teen is expected to survive.
Investigators say the teen was stabbed following an argument in the alley that turned violent. The teen allegedly fired a gun at a group of people, one of which stabbed him. Officers recovered a handgun in connection to the case, which remains under investigation.
The second incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. on the 1400 block of Rice Street, near Washington Technology Magnet, where a 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm.
Officers found the victim about a mile away, on the 1300 block of Arkwright Street, in a recently stolen car with bullet holes in its side. Paramedics brought the teen to Regions Hospital for treatment. The victim is expected to survive.
The shooting remains under investigation.
