MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Communities United Against Police Brutality has been dedicated to tackling issues related to deadly encounters with police for more than two decades.

After the fatal police shooting of Dolal Idd, the department released body camera video they say shows Idd firing at the officers first.

“The city waited six whole days before they released these officers’ names,” said Michelle Gross with Communities United Against Police Brutality. “We actually took them to court yesterday, and that’s how we forced them to release the names.”

The organization uses the Minnesota Data Practices Act to gather and share information on police officers.

“The problem is we can’t know the reason of the complaints because the city basically hardly ever disciplines any complaints, and only if the complaint is disciplined can we know what the allegations were,” said Gross.

What they do know is three officers fired their weapons on Dec. 30, killing Idd, who was 23 years old.

Paul Huynh has been with the MPD for six years. Jason Schmitt has spent 23 years as an officer, and Darcy Klund has been on the force for 33 years. He’s a supervisor with five complaints and no lawsuits.

Huynh has also been the subject of a handful of complaints.

“He hasn’t been around that long but in the years he has been around, since 2015, he has racked up eight complaints,” said Gross.

When asked about Schmidt, Gross said her organization has concerns.

“Jason Schmitt is a whole different ball game. This guy’s got 27 complaints against him.” added Gross.

To provide more transparency, prosecutors in the five largest counties of the state are working together to review officer-involved shootings and determine if a crime was committed.

“These cases are reviewed very thoroughly every time they occur by a county attorney. They are reviewed with professionalism, impartiality, and fairness and they are reviewed in accordance with the law of Minnesota as to what authority law enforcement has to use deadly force,” said James Backstom, the Dakota County Attorney.

Backstom says he hopes the community can have patience while the BCA investigates. His office will eventually decide if officers should be charged with a crime.

The city of Minneapolis says it is working on releasing the records of the officers involved in the shooting. All three are on leave, which is standard while the investigation continues.