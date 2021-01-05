Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews battled a house fire Tuesday morning in the western Twin Cities metro.
More than 60 firefighters from eight agencies responded around 4:20 a.m. to a duplex on the 4400 block of Lafayette Lane in Spring Park, near Lake Minnetonka.
Officials say both families inside the duplex made it out safely.
It took crews about an hour to knock down the flames, but firefighters remained at the scene to check for hotspots.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
