MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 49-year-old woman died Monday morning after her SUV collided with a semi on Highway 7 southwest of the Twin Cities metro.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. in Victoria, just east of the highway’s intersection with Hawks Point Lane. Roads conditions were wet at the time.
Killed was Julie Anne Lizak, of Excelsior. She was driving a Cheverlot Suburban west on the highway when the truck crossed the center lines and slammed into the semi, investigators say. Lizak died at the scene. The semi’s driver, a 40-year-old Glencoe man, was unharmed.
The crashed closed Highway 7 in the area for several hours. Victoria is located about 30 miles southwest of Minneapolis.
