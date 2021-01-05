MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you file taxes with H&R Block or TurboTax, you may want to check on the status of your stimulus check. For many, it appears there will be a delay in getting the money.

H&R Block acknowledged a mistake Tuesday after processing millions of stimulus payments for people all over the country.

“The IRS determines where second stimulus payments were sent, and in some cases, money was sent to a different account than the first stimulus payment last spring,” said the company.

Shatanya Wilson plugged in her information on the IRS website and was told her stimulus money was deposited into an account she didn’t recognize. Her first stimulus payment in April went to her checking account.

“It said it was deposited on Jan. 4 in this bank account, and I’m like, that’s not correct,” she said. “If I say ‘hey I haven’t received it.’ And it shows I have received it. That’s the only thing I’m worried about.”

The issue is happening to some customers who filed tax returns through H&R Block in 2019. TurboTax is also reporting delays with some of its customers’ checks, with the company referring customers to the IRS.

H&R Block says customers who chose the “Refund Transfer” option may have had their stimulus money sent to a temporary account, which is why they may not recognize the account number.

“I wasn’t really expecting a second one to come around, but if there was talks about they should have been way more prepared versus the first time,” said Wilson.

H&R Block is assuring customers they should get their money, either by direct deposit by end-of-day Wednesday or mailed at a later date.

TurboTax has not given a timeline.

A spokesperson for the IRS told WCCO if people don’t receive their stimulus payment, they should file their 2020 tax return electronically and claim the Recovery Rebate credit on their tax return.