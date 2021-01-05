MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An iconic Twin Cities dining car is back on track thanks to the community’s generosity.
The pandemic closed Mickey’s Diner in St. Paul for the winter. Social distancing and capacity rules made it tough for the landmark to survive.
In two weeks, an online fundraiser collected about $70,000 to keep the lights on.
Melissa Mattson, granddaughter of Mickey’s founder, says she’s humbled and overwhelmed.
“This is my family’s legacy, and to have people step up and support us is amazing. And to know that without their support, I don’t know if we could’ve survived this,” Mattson said.
She says she hopes the generosity Mickey’s has received inspires others to help. She urges customers to order takeout from their favorite restaurant, buy a gift card, or just drop by and wave to show your support.
More On WCCO.com:
-
- COVID In MN: Gov. Walz Expected To Announce Easing Of Indoor Dining Restrictions
- 5 Charged With Riot In Destructive Minneapolis New Year’s Eve Demonstration
- Charges: Maplewood Man, Angry About Gym Members Not Wearing Masks, Pulls Gun On Manager
- Stimulus Check Latest: Is A Third Payment In Your Future?
You must log in to post a comment.