MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two more Minnesota restaurants are facing punishment for serving customers indoors.
The Minnesota Department of Health says Patrick McGovern’s Pub in St. Paul used its indoor patio while keeping it enclosed, and lost its food license for 60 days.
Norm’s Wayside in Buffalo was serving people inside and employees were not wearing masks. In addition to a food license suspension, it received a cease and desist order.
Several other Minnesota bars and restaurants have been under fire for opening up to customers in defiance of Gov. Tim Walz’s most recent COVID-19 executive order. Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville and The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea are both facing five-year liquor license suspensions for repeatedly serving customers indoors for the past several weeks.
