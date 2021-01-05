MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The season is over for the Minnesota Vikings, but quarterback Kirk Cousins managed to grab some attention after throwing for more than 400 yards in the team’s final game.
On Monday, the NFL announced that Cousins is a nominee for this week’s FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award for his performance against the Detroit Lions (5-11).
In the game, Cousins threw for 405 yards, was 28 for 40 throw attempts (70%), and had three touchdowns. He notched a 127.6 passer rating in Week 17.
Cousins joins Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson as nominees for the award. Voting is open until Wednesday at 2 p.m.
If Cousins wins, FedEx and Direct Relief will be delivering emergency medical backpacks to the Minnesota Community Care in Minneapolis, helping to take care of 500 people in the community.
The Vikings missed out on the playoffs after going 7-9 in the regular season.
