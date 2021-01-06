MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board opened 10 ice rinks in the city this week, and 29 more rinks are slated to open later this season.
The rinks opened this week for hockey and skating are:
Bohanon Park – hockey and skating
Hiawatha School Park – skating
Lake Hiawatha – skating
Lake of the Isles – hockey and skating
Longfellow Park – skating
Lyndale Farmstead Park – skating
McRae Park – hockey
North Commons Park – hockey and skating
Pearl Park – skating
Sibley Field Park – skating
While a total of 39 rinks is expected to open in the city this year, that number is fewer than in years past due to complications stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those venturing onto the ice this season are urged to social distance, keeping six feet from other skaters, and wear face coverings. Warming houses are closed.
