MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died on Sunday at an encampment near Minnehaha Regional Park.
He was identified as 38-year-old Sedric Lee Dorman from Minneapolis. He died from multiple sharp force injuries and his death has been ruled a homicide.
Dorman was found shortly after noon on Sunday in a tent near the encampment. He was found the same day that encampment residents were scheduled to be evicted.
The Minneapolis Police Department is the investigating agency in this case.
