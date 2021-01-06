CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died on Sunday at an encampment near Minnehaha Regional Park.

He was identified as 38-year-old Sedric Lee Dorman from Minneapolis. He died from multiple sharp force injuries and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Dorman was found shortly after noon on Sunday in a tent near the encampment. He was found the same day that encampment residents were scheduled to be evicted.

The Minneapolis Police Department is the investigating agency in this case.

