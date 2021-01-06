MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department says an AMBER Alert has been cancelled after a woman and a toddler were found safe after they were possibly forced into a vehicle at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred on the 200 block of Grand Street Northeast. Police believe it was a domestic-related incident, and not a random incident.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a blue Mitsubishi Outlander with a Minnesota license plate CCG 372. The suspect’s name is Jafaria Listenbee, and he is described as a Black male weighing about 180 pounds and standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was seen wearing a red jacket.

He’s believed to be in his 20s. He was seen involved in a verbal dispute with a woman in her 20s. He was seen forcing the woman and the child into the vehicle at gunpoint.

Police as of yet don’t have photos of the suspect or the people who were kidnapped. They’re working with witnesses as of now.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder says that it’s not believed the suspect is still in the city but possibly somewhere in the seven-county metro area.

Anyone who sees the vehicle in question is asked not to approach it but rather call 911.

Details are limited so check back for more.